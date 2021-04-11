TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall in reference to a fight Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., according to TPD. They said there was a mention of a gun during the commotion, but no evidence of a firearm was found.

Some stores closed early out of precaution, TPD said. There were no evacuations.

The number of people involved in the fight has not yet been confirmed, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

