Advertisement

TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall in reference to a fight.(Brandon Spencer WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall in reference to a fight Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., according to TPD. They said there was a mention of a gun during the commotion, but no evidence of a firearm was found.

Some stores closed early out of precaution, TPD said. There were no evacuations.

The number of people involved in the fight has not yet been confirmed, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the...
Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
FHP reported the death of an 11-year-old girl who entered a box in a private driveway, before...
FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway
Leon County Booking Report: April 11, 2021

Latest News

The Florida State University Police Department said one man is in custody after being found...
FSUPD: Man carrying pellet gun on campus now in custody
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for help with getting information...
DCSO searching for information leading to arrest of person who fired shots into home
Beginning Monday, the Gadsden County Public Works department will host a bulky item-pick up...
Gadsden County holding bulky item pick-up service for unincorporated areas beginning Monday
The City of Valdosta held a ground-breaking ceremony for downtown’s Amphitheater Park.
City of Valdosta breaking ground for new Amphitheater Park