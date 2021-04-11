‘We’re doing this for the right things’: TCAC protests HB1 bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, protesters took to the streets to keep the HB1, or the Combatting Public Disorder Act, from coming to fruition.

Although the bill has passed through the House and is now moving to the Senate floor, protesters still want their voices to be heard.

The Tallahassee Community Action Committee gathered in hopes of stopping the HB1 bill from moving forward and said they’re looking out for future generations

“We are here to make sure we do everything we can to build a better future, for not just ourselves, but other generations to come,” TCAC President, Regina Joseph, said. “Wo we gotta keep doing the work, even if we’re tired, even if we want to cry, even if we want to give up we just have to try to remember that we’re doing this for the right things.”

They’ve even grabbed the attention of those who aren’t a part of their organization.

“I’m really excited about what this community is doing,” said Juan Bustamente, one protestor. “I’m not a part of any organization here, but you know, I still really believe in what we’re fighting for today.”

They’re excited to show lawmakers they want change. Bustamente added, “I’m happy to show the lawmakers right there in front of us in the capitol what we’re about, what we’re fighting for and why we’re here and to protest is good.”

But, during a Senate committee hearing Friday, Senator Danny Burgess expressed what he feels are the negatives of protests.

“They looted stores, they put our families, communities and this state at risk. This bill addresses these concerns and even establishes pivotal protections for protestors who are peaceful and trying to enact meaningful change,” said Sen. Burgess.

But Bustamante says the boll negatively groups people together:

“So you’re saying there’s a few bad apples in in a police department, right? There might be a few bad apples and protesters, but now you’ll be all protesters together because of a few bad apples and you’re punishing everybody.”

He added that that they will continue to fight even when things may not look in their favor.

“It’s not over still,” said Bustamante. “We can amid it. We can push for an amendment, we can get that bill returned, we can push it in the courts. Will do whatever we have to to get that bill not a part of our legal system at all.”

The bill is now on the Senate floor where they will decide whether it will be enacted or not.

