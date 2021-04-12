Former Lincoln QB, Aucilla, Munroe and Gadsden HC Striplin dies at 52

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over the weekend, the Big Bend lost one of its greatest football minds, Joey Striplin, who lost his battle with cancer.

But, more than most, Striplin will not be remembered for how he died but how he lived.

Since the mid-80s at Lincoln High School, it was clear Striplin was a leader, not a follower.

“He was our leader,” said Robb Muley, who played with Striplin at LHS. “When he came into the huddle, we listened to him. We understood that it was him who was in charge.”

The quarterback possessed an offensively innovated mind, even as a high schooler, so it’s no surprise he became as powerful a force on the sideline as he was under center, leading Aucilla Christian, Munroe, East and West Gadsden before helming Gadsden County when the schools merged in 2017.

All the while, he gave many of our area coaches a shot, like current Aucilla head man Colby Roberts.

“I got hooked and his character, his personality and everything were influential on me and the kids and that’s why I decided to go into that profession so that had a big influence on me,” Roberts said.

Striplin’s health issues were publicly documented, including his battle with kidney disease.

Yet, through all the struggles of the last decade, Striplin never changed remaining changed, remaining the same upbeat coach rooted in family, faith and football.

“If you didn’t know him very close, [you] couldn’t tell there was anything wrong with him so to stay positive through that speaks volumes,” Roberts said.

“His motto was let’s go and he was that,” Muley added. “He tried to live every day like he could and to it’s fullest without any remorse.”

Striplin was 52, but his legacy will live in the Big Bend forever.

