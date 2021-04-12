Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: April 12, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from April 11, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the...
Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
Leon County Booking Report: April 11, 2021
FHP reported the death of an 11-year-old girl who entered a box in a private driveway, before...
FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage...
Court papers: Hostages fought back in moments before police shooting
Leon County Booking Report: April 11, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: April 10, 2021
William Rodriguez-Cordero is behind bars on charges of attempted second degree murder, sexual...
MCSO: Ocala man proclaims himself Lucifer, holds woman captive, tells her she will be his sacrifice