Advertisement

New task force set to encourage youth vaccinations

Faith based leaders and local government officials are using trust to encourage minorities to...
Faith based leaders and local government officials are using trust to encourage minorities to be vaccinated.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Faith based leaders and local government officials are using trust to encourage minorities to be vaccinated.

Earlier this year, when the vaccine was made available to the elderly population, Reverend R.B. Holmes said he knew it would be difficult to get people from the Black community to show up.

“We knew that in the minority communities, there was going to be a lot of hesitation and reluctance about taking the vaccines. That’s why we had to engage, educate or communicate,” he said.

A task force was created through a partnership with the Leon County government, funding pop-up clinics and townhalls to educate people in the community and listening to their questions and concerns.

Holmes said he has seen a slight increase in people more willing to get vaccinated with the task force in place, and he’s hoping to continue that effort with millennials under the new age expansion.

“We in fact are actually putting together, under the leadership of pastor Holmes, another sub-committee that will be made up of millennials that will inform that business of, how do we reach them,” said Elaine Bryant, the task force project manager.

Bryant shared that by using staples like the church and people from each age group, the community gets the knowledge they need from health care workers and proof from their peers that the shot is safe.

She shared that the approach may vary from group to group, but overall the mission is to protect people. More especially minorities, who have been impacted by the pandemic in disproportionate numbers.

“We want to get a shot in an arm,” she said.

There are dozens of crosses in the ground of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Holmes said they represent all of the people that have died in the last year from COVID-19 locally. He also shared that he believes they prove that the work must continue throughout the community to get people vaccinated.

Look at these crosses. This is no joke this is no hoax. People have died from COVID-19,” he said.

Bryant said she sees an impact in the community since the outreach task force began, and she’s confident that as the initiative continues and expands more people will be receptive.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the...
Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
Leon County Booking Report: April 11, 2021
FHP reported the death of an 11-year-old girl who entered a box in a private driveway, before...
FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway

Latest News

Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Tweaked COVID vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants