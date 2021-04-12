New task force set to encourage youth vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Faith based leaders and local government officials are using trust to encourage minorities to be vaccinated.

Earlier this year, when the vaccine was made available to the elderly population, Reverend R.B. Holmes said he knew it would be difficult to get people from the Black community to show up.

“We knew that in the minority communities, there was going to be a lot of hesitation and reluctance about taking the vaccines. That’s why we had to engage, educate or communicate,” he said.

A task force was created through a partnership with the Leon County government, funding pop-up clinics and townhalls to educate people in the community and listening to their questions and concerns.

Holmes said he has seen a slight increase in people more willing to get vaccinated with the task force in place, and he’s hoping to continue that effort with millennials under the new age expansion.

“We in fact are actually putting together, under the leadership of pastor Holmes, another sub-committee that will be made up of millennials that will inform that business of, how do we reach them,” said Elaine Bryant, the task force project manager.

Bryant shared that by using staples like the church and people from each age group, the community gets the knowledge they need from health care workers and proof from their peers that the shot is safe.

She shared that the approach may vary from group to group, but overall the mission is to protect people. More especially minorities, who have been impacted by the pandemic in disproportionate numbers.

“We want to get a shot in an arm,” she said.

There are dozens of crosses in the ground of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Holmes said they represent all of the people that have died in the last year from COVID-19 locally. He also shared that he believes they prove that the work must continue throughout the community to get people vaccinated.

Look at these crosses. This is no joke this is no hoax. People have died from COVID-19,” he said.

Bryant said she sees an impact in the community since the outreach task force began, and she’s confident that as the initiative continues and expands more people will be receptive.

