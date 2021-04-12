Advertisement

Newly hired Pelham football coach to resign

By WALB Sports
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The newly hired Pelham Hornets football coach will resign, according to Floyd Fort, Pelham City Schools superintendent.

Shawn Sutton was named the new head football coach and athletic director in late March.

Fort said Sutton will not be the new head coach “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“I will recommend that the Pelham Board of Education accept his resignation,” Fort said. “This is an unfortunate situation.”

Fort said the future is very bright for Pelham Hornet football.

“Going forward, as your superintendent, I am committed to employing the very best candidate available for the position,” Fort said.

