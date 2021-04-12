Advertisement

Pop-up Johnson and Johnson vaccination site comes to Quincy

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The one and done dose drawing dozens out in Quincy on Monday.

Florida Blue hosted a pop up vaccine clinic offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is part of a national effort to expand vaccine access to underserved minority communities.

Monday has been a busy day: Florida Blue staff say they administered about 120 doses before shutting down mid-afternoon.

A majority of people who spoke with WCTV say their motivation for coming out was to be fully vaccinated after just one dose.

“It’s the best shot in the world!” exclaimed Demon Battles, describing the moment he received his vaccine. “I was in a big spiritual battle about this situation so I’m just glad it’s over with now, and I do feel lovely and fine.”

Robin Marchman, who also received a vaccine on Monday, was one of several folks who says it’s been hard to find the J&J vaccine.

“This is the second time I’ve tried to get the J&J shot. They filled up real fast so I didn’t get in, this one I’m glad I did,” Marchman said.

According to data from the CDC, only about 30% of Gadsden County residents have received at least one dose

“We saw this area is a vulnerable population and vaccine rates were low, so we’re bringing vaccines to the community,” said Lauren Kirksey with Florida Blue Medicare. “Everyone should have the same access to healthcare and these options.

With the one and done dose in her arm, Marchmen says there’s one thing she’s looking forward to the most: “Going to the beach and beach shopping.”

Florida Blue will be holding more one-day drives with the J&J vaccine throughout the state.

Organizers say the Winn-Dixie in Quincy has a limited supply of the J&J vaccine, as well as both Pfizer and Moderna shots.

