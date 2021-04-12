Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave of panic over the weekend.

Multiple people can be seen fighting in the video. One man, in an orange hoodie, using what appears to be a gun to throw punches.

Tallahassee Police say no one has been arrested in connection with the incident, but one question remains: What exactly happened.

Initial reports from police Sunday indicated no confirmed reports of a gun, but combing through eyewitness video, there does appear to be a gun involved.

Police continue to state there’s no reason to believe a shot was fired.

In the aftermath of the altercation, WCTV has heard several stories of mall-goers running away after hearing what sounded like gunfire: In some cases, hiding or stores or fleeing out of the building through employee exits.

WCTV spoke with one woman who said she was with her two children and her service dog when they got trampled in the chaos; they all made it out, but she injured her foot and had to see the doctor on Monday because of it.

Shannon McDermott True was not at the mall Sunday afternoon, but her 19-year-old daughter was.

“I felt very helpless,” she said.

Her daughter was checking out at Bath & Body Works when the commotion began. She was ushered into a back storage room and called her mom.

“There’s been a shooting,” she told her mother, not aware that no one had been shot, as police now say.

“My heart stopped,” McDermott True said. “It’s the call all parents don’t want to get.”

The scare only lasted a few minutes. Soon, police secured the scene and her daughter was safe- but shaken.

“She was pretty upset. It was supposed to be a relaxing time for her and unfortunately it wasn’t.”

