Advertisement

Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to “behave responsibly” as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopen after months of lockdown.

Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a more transmissible new variant of the virus.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said businesses were “excited and desperate” to welcome customers back.

Many people were planning outdoor meals and drinks, despite unseasonably cold weather that brought snow to London and many other areas.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar plans to ease lockdown.

Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Muslims are navigating coronavirus regulations for their second Ramadan in the shadow of the pandemic

China’s top disease control official said current vaccines offer low protection, mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost effectiveness

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Suspect charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked in the...
Alleged accomplice charged with felony murder after Tallahassee officer-involved shooting
This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Nastasia Snape.
Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge
Leon County Booking Report: April 11, 2021
FHP reported the death of an 11-year-old girl who entered a box in a private driveway, before...
FHP: South GA girl killed after truck backs over her in Dixie County driveway

Latest News

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
The prosecution in the Chauvin trial nears its end as Minneapolis braces for protests
The prosecution in the Chauvin trial nears its end as Minneapolis braces for protests
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl...
AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old from Pasco County
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist