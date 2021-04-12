‘We can make the system the way it should be’: Florida Youth Shine advocates for foster youth during Children’s Week at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Advocating for the youth.

Children’s week 2021 is now in the past at the Florida Capitol and groups like Florida Youth Shine were advocating for youth in foster care in Florida.

They came together with one goal in mind, the Foster Care Bill of Rights. Split into two bills House Bill 1093 or the Abuse, Abandonment, or Neglect Education Bill and the Senate Bill 1100 or the Child Welfare bill.

Both bills would specify goals and rights of children in care to specific authorities.

“So that’s why this Foster Care Bill of Rights it’s such a motivation for us these past few years it’s because we all come to an agreement that this is important,” said FYS Chair Maria B.

They feel that in order to properly help the youth, the movement has to be led by them.

“If you want to learn how to better the system for the youth, ask them. Have them be there, say what do you think about this,” exclaimed Brian T.

These youth, use the groups resources to reach their goals and make them feel heard.

“And at least with Florida Youth Shine, especially with the mentors that not only a general sense she’s stable this but it shows like there are adults that truly care about you,” shares FYS member Selena Y.

Mentors like Michael Yackulics says he guides these youth to help them find their voice and speak up for what they believe in.

“The laws that they were speaking to senators and representatives about here over the last couple of days they are not necessarily going to impact them but it’s going to impact future generations,” said Yackulics.

The group is hopeful they’re voice and motivation will pave the way for more change.

“This is just another outlet for them where I can see the positives behind it in their maturity and growth to learn how to speak and use their voice,” explained Yackulics.

“This is something it does because if we can get this going then we can get other things going as well,” shared Maria B. “We can make the foster care system the way that it should be.”

The bills they back, House Bill 1093 and Senate Bill 1100 both still have at least one more committee to go through in order to pass.

If you’d like to find out how you can help Florida Youth Shine or be apart of their advocacy you can find out on their Facebook page.

