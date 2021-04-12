Advertisement

Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019,...
FILE PHOTO: Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, left, and director Antoine Fuqua appears during a photo session in Los Angeles on July 12, 2015.(AP PHOTO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state’s recently enacted law restricting voting access.

The film is the largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and gave the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

Opponents have said the law is designed to reduce the impact of minority voters.

