AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old from Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl from New Port Ritchey.

FDLE says 11-year-old Montana Breseman was last seen in the 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Ritchy, last seen wearing a grey hoodie that reads “my body my sweat your tears,” a blue bandana and black and white leggings.

According to authorities, she has red hair, brown eyes and is 5′6″, 160 pounds.

Officials say she may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes and may be traveling with an unknown white male, estimated to be 20-years-old.

Authorities say she may be traveling to Georgia.

