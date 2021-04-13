Advertisement

Balsa Koprivica declares for NBA Draft

Balsa Koprivica had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in FSU's win over UNC
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State center Balsa Koprivica has announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Koprivica is the second FSU player to declare for the NBA early, joining Scottie Barnes who announced he’d be making the jump to the Association last Friday.

The Siberian native played in 24 games for the Seminoles this season, starting 20 of them, and played in 51 games for the garnet and gold.

As a regular fixture in Leonard Hamilton’s lineup last season, Koprivica averaged 9.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game (a team best) and 1.4 blocks per game.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29.

