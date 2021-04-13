Balsa Koprivica declares for NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State center Balsa Koprivica has announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Koprivica is the second FSU player to declare for the NBA early, joining Scottie Barnes who announced he’d be making the jump to the Association last Friday.

The Siberian native played in 24 games for the Seminoles this season, starting 20 of them, and played in 51 games for the garnet and gold.

As a regular fixture in Leonard Hamilton’s lineup last season, Koprivica averaged 9.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game (a team best) and 1.4 blocks per game.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29.

