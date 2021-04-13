Advertisement

Brooks County Fire: One dead in fatal crash Tuesday morning

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department says one person has died in a fatal crash late Tuesday morning on Nankin Road.

BCFD says the department responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident.

Officials say the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the person who died, but did say they were a resident of Brooks County.

BCFD says an investigation is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
FILE PHOTO: A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage...
Court papers: Hostages fought back in moments before police shooting
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

The college, approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents, is designed to make is easier for...
VSU creates new Online College for Career Advancement
A shot of vaccine needles ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local experts talk fallout from J&J vaccine pause
Leon County Commission votes to create citizen task force to study North Monroe corridor
Leon County Commission votes to create citizen task force to study North Monroe corridor
The North Monroe and I-10 interchange could see changes, based on what the citizens group...
Leon County Commission votes to create citizen task force to study North Monroe corridor
New therapy K9 supports Liberty County students