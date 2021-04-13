Brooks County Fire: One dead in fatal crash Tuesday morning
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department says one person has died in a fatal crash late Tuesday morning on Nankin Road.
BCFD says the department responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident.
Officials say the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not identified the person who died, but did say they were a resident of Brooks County.
BCFD says an investigation is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol.
