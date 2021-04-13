FAMU vaccination site discontinues use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 vaccination site on the campus of Florida A&M University is no longer using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a press release. This announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they are recommending all sites in the U.S. stop using the one-shot vaccine.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

The site at FAMU will still offer the Moderna vaccine daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

