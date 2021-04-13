‘Food on the Move’ not just for summertime anymore

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Food on the Move” brings kid-friendly foods to five of Tallahassee’s hungriest neighborhoods.

WCTV tagged along as a van filled with kid-friendly food made stops on its regular after-school route. It’s a route that used to be reserved for summertime only.

“Probably in a day, we see 50, 60 kids,” Kara Walker said as she handed out bags full of food from a Second Harvest van Monday afternoon.

“What’s in there?”

“Good stuff! We’ve got cheese sticks, beef sticks, Easy Mac, juices,” she said.

It’s called “Food on the Move,” and it used to be a summer staple in hungry neighborhoods. Now the van is here three days a week all year round.

“We go to five different stops,” said Walker with Second harvest of the Big Bend. “We go Monday, Wednesday and Friday and it’s in their neighborhood. It’s in their backyard.”

“Food on the Move” buses used to invite kids on board for a summer lunch. Now to reduce COVID risk, it’s a van packed with ready to grab food bags instead.

“For some, it is kind of a supplemental add on, but 100% I think there are kids that that’s all that they get to eat,” Walker said. “I do definitely think that we are finding children that this is where their food comes from.”

“The need is huge in Leon County right now. 16,000 children are food insecure as a result of COVID 19,” said Shari Hubbard with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! is raising money to buy kid-friendly food to stock vans like this for after school routes and the long summer ahead.

