Advertisement

Governor: Florida pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a flyer for a public service campaign as he...
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a flyer for a public service campaign as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Broward Health Corporate Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is temporarily suspending Johnson & Johnson vaccinations because a half-dozen people developed blood clots after getting the shot.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis says Florida will follow recommendations for a pause from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while safety issues are examined.

The governor says he’s one of the 6.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and he’s felt no ill effects other than a temporarily sore arm.

Meantime, Orange County officials plan to relax some COVID-19 restrictions now that more than a fourth of residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

You can watch the press conference in which DeSantis made this announcement at this link or below. He speaks on the issue around the 11-minute mark in the video.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to Governor’s Square Mall...
TPD responds to fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
FILE PHOTO: A Tallahassee police officer shot and killed an armed man following a hostage...
Court papers: Hostages fought back in moments before police shooting
Leon County Booking Report: April 12, 2021

Latest News

The U.S. is on the cusp of a vaccine breakthrough.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by week's end, CDC says
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
Doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Don't freak out, watch for symptoms
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic