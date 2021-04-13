Governor: Florida pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is temporarily suspending Johnson & Johnson vaccinations because a half-dozen people developed blood clots after getting the shot.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis says Florida will follow recommendations for a pause from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while safety issues are examined.

The governor says he’s one of the 6.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and he’s felt no ill effects other than a temporarily sore arm.

Meantime, Orange County officials plan to relax some COVID-19 restrictions now that more than a fourth of residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

You can watch the press conference in which DeSantis made this announcement at this link or below. He speaks on the issue around the 11-minute mark in the video.

