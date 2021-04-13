Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused in Georgia ‘until further notice’

ATLANTA (WALB) - The administering of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is paused in the Peach State “until further notice,” the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a release.

The department said the pause came after the recommendation from the FDA and CDC about the vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine.

“The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring 6-13 days after vaccination,” the health department said in a release.

The department said more information about appointments and rescheduling is to come.

