Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta High School football team has been hit with sanctions from the Georgia High School Association following an investigation into the program.

Among the sanctions is a ban from the 2021 playoffs, a fine of $7,500, forfeitures of games played in the 2020 season and more players have been ruled ineligible.

One Wildcat was ruled ineligible by the GHSA during last season, Miami (FL) recruit Jake Garcia, who moved to Valdosta from California after the state of California postponed its fall high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their latest ruling the GHSA also said senior wideout Tahj Sanders, senior quarterback Amari Jones, senior running back Jamad Willis and senior linebacker Ty’Li Lewis have been “declared ineligible to participate in any GHSA sponsored activity” for one year.

The GHSA says the Wildcats will forfeit any game in which Garcia, Sanders, Jones, Willis or Lewis have participated in.

A full list of infractions and fines can be seen below or by clicking here.

“Finally, it is clear that Coach Propst and certain members of the Valdosta Touchdown Club or other boosters have acted outside the direct and complete control of the administrative head of Valdosta High School,” the letter states.

This news comes after investigations from both Valdosta City Schools and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission into head football coach Rush Propst. Court documents accuse Propst of improper actions, including illegal recruiting and handling of school money.

RELATED STORIES:

Propst was hired at VHS ahead of the 2020 season following the controversial dismissal of former head coach Alan Rodemaker in January 2020.

VHS went 7-5 in their first year under Propst, falling to eventual state champion Buford in the state semifinals.

