Advertisement

Buddy the beefalo caught after months on lam

The beefalo — a cross between a bison and domestic cattle — eluded its handlers on Aug. 3,...
The beefalo — a cross between a bison and domestic cattle — eluded its handlers on Aug. 3, while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing business in Plymouth, Connecticut.(Source: Plymouth Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — After more than 250 days on the run, an 800- to 900-pound beefalo that has been roaming the woods in western Connecticut since it escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse has been captured, police said.

The beefalo — a cross between a bison and domestic cattle — eluded its handlers on Aug. 3, while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing business in Plymouth.

Nicknamed “Buddy,” his adventures, including appearances on a wildlife camera set up by police and failed attempts to lure him into a pen with food, gained widespread attention and inspired the creation of several social media accounts in his name.

Plymouth police announced his apprehension on Wednesday, posting the animal’s picture on social media with the word “Captured” stamped across it in red letters. A second photo shows Buddy in a pen.

Buddy had wandered onto a farm in town and was hanging out with some cows when the farm owner snagged him and eventually got him into a trailer, Plymouth police Capt. Edward Benecchi told The Hartford Courant.

“His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter and to the experts who were able to make the final capture,” police said in the post. “We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution.”

The Plymouth Police is happy to announce the capture of the ever elusive Buddy the Beefalo. His capture was the result...

Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Authorities decided early on in their search not to seek the death penalty for Buddy and have raised money for his continued care.

Police said the beefalo will be heading to Massachusetts for a veterinary exam and will then be sent to the Critter Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

“Without everyone’s donations this would not be possible,” police said. “Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
Prosecutor: Missing student Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt
Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the...
Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges
Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr....
Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month
The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor,...
Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.
Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday