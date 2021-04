TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car hit the storefront of Shamrock Dry Cleaners Wednesday afternoon, according to a Tallahassee police officer.

The TPD officer says the driver, an older woman, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, causing the car to hit the building.

The business is located at 3501 Maclay Blvd. South, near Thomasville Road.

