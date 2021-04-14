CRMC holds groundbreaking for new rehabilitation center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shovels hit the ground outside Capital Regional Medical Center Wednesday at the soon-to-be the home of a new in-patient rehabilitation center.

The addition means that patients who need special rehab after leaving the hospital, sometimes seven days a week, will be able to receive that care on site.

CRMC has treated about 2100 COVID-19 positive patients since the beginning of the pandemic, and one of the lingering impacts they’ve seen is the muscle and lung fatigue, both of which will be able to be treated at this new rehab center.

“It comes down to, some patients need more care. And our acute hospital, we do a wonderful job, we do, but some patients need more care,” Jack Atwater on CRMC’s Board of Trustees said.

It’s that gap that these shovels are hoping to fill.

CRMC is building a new 20 patient room rehabilitation center. The $23 million facility will also feature a dining hall and gym.

Atwater says not only will it make the rehabilitation process easier on patients and families, but also on physicians.

“It’ll be trivially easy for you or your PA to stop by and see them,” Atwater said.

The hospital will utilize the facility to provide ongoing rehab for injury or illness ranging from stroke, amputations, spinal cord injuries and even COVID-19.

“Some patients that have had COVID-19 and are recovering from it after acute care admission, have lingering muscular impacts, lung impacts, so giving them more time to recuperate, have physical therapy, occupational therapy, really enables them to regain their strength,” said CEO Alan Keesee.

With the pandemic still looming, hospital executives said the center is breaking ground at a perfect time.

Right now, CRMC is treating 10 COVID-19 positive patients. That’s down from the 87 positive patient peak following the holidays last January.

“Thankfully, rates have been receding, but we are seeing a slight uptick, so we just encourage folks to maintain social distancing, get vaccinated, maintain face masks, because we want to make sure we’re ready for our community in case there’s any variants or if it grows again,” added Keesee.

CRMC is only offering the Moderna vaccine. Hospital executives said when it comes to any of the vaccines, if you’re hesitant, just do your research and reach out to your physician.

The center is expected to open April of 22. The hospital says it will create an additional 50 health care jobs.

