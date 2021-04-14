Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor, Scott James Matheson.

A group claims he violated the city ethics code in comments he made on his radio show.

Soon after the hearing began, one of the complainants, Mark George, said the board’s decision was based on the wrong section in the ordinance.

The ethics board immediately concluded the hearing and asked everyone to step out as they reviewed.

“It frustrates me. We’re concerned about the moral issues on the first page,” said George.

“We expecting justice and equality under the law and we are determined that we are going to make sure justice prevails,” said John Robinson, a community member.

About two hours later, a decision was made to dismiss.

Each board member gave their reasoning.

Jim Tunison, one of the ethics board members, says city officials are not restricted from freedom of expression, speech, or censored political speech.

He commented about Fredrick Douglas, which angered the crowd and they walked out of the room.

“I feel what the mayor did was speaking on his radio show was okay as long as he didn’t say ‘as the mayor’,” said Robert Jefferson, board member.

Jefferson said when in office, a mayor must speak about everyone equally. Something he says Matheson didn’t do on his show.

He said he feels some behaviors need to change. Jefferson said the lack of trust is not enough to fire Matheson.

“I listened to everybody, I talked with everybody. I’m sorry that differences in opinion rated for them to go this far,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson.

He tells me he’s relieved. He’s glad this is behind him and ready to move forward.

The complainants say it was a decision they expected but didn’t want.

They say the fight is not over.

“I think the city council needs to decide whether they think it’s appropriate for the Mayor of Valdosta to use his 15 hours of conservative talk show radio to speak for the city and speak as the mayor and speak for the city. All they have to do is say no more,” said George.

“Dividing is not what we are trying to do. We are actually trying to bring it together. We are trying to bridge the gaps, bring whites, blacks, Hispanics, we are trying to bring everyone together to sit at the same table. Play on the same field and get the same results,” said Ronnie Mathis with Concerned Clergies of Valdosta.

The committee’s decision will be brought before the city council next week and then it will be over.

