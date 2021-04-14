Advertisement

UPDATE: FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert out of Lee County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: FDLE has canceled this alert.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Lee County.

According to FDLE, 6-year-old Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Meyers. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with basketball, football and soccer ball designs on it, blue shorts and dark blue shoes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Lee County.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Lee County.(FDLE)

The child may be in the company of Julian Johnson and may be traveling in a 2021 black Honda Pilot with a Florida tag number KXQL27.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the...
Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges
Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr....
Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month
The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor,...
Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.
Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday
21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman