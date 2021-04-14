UPDATE: FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert out of Lee County
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: FDLE has canceled this alert.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Lee County.
According to FDLE, 6-year-old Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Meyers. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with basketball, football and soccer ball designs on it, blue shorts and dark blue shoes.
The child may be in the company of Julian Johnson and may be traveling in a 2021 black Honda Pilot with a Florida tag number KXQL27.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.