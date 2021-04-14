UPDATE: FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert out of Lee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: FDLE has canceled this alert.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Lee County.

According to FDLE, 6-year-old Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Meyers. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with basketball, football and soccer ball designs on it, blue shorts and dark blue shoes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Lee County. (FDLE)

The child may be in the company of Julian Johnson and may be traveling in a 2021 black Honda Pilot with a Florida tag number KXQL27.

