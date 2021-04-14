Advertisement

Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday

By Avery Jacobs
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.

They plan to highlight the health benefits peanut products can offer.

There will be free boiled peanuts, peanut butter samples, shakes and more.

You can also plant your own peanut plant and sign up to win prizes and giveaways.

They also plan to showcase a STEM-based mobile classroom showing our state’s diverse agriculture.

“We had an idea to kind of bring a food truck feel to it. Kind of like a mini peanut festival, right here in our office, Tifton. We will have samples of free boiled peanuts, fried peanuts, peanut-flavored cupcakes and cookies and even peanut butter milkshake samples. So, it’s really just a celebration about the peanut,” said Hannah Jones, project coordinator for research and education for the GPC.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Georgia Peanut Commission office down the block from Publix Super Market.

For more information, call (229) 386-3470.

