J&J COVID-19 vaccine distribution halted in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden Department of Health is no longer administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration recommended all sites across the nation pause the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Some residents told WCTV that they are glad the county is putting safety first.

“I think it’s a really good idea for the ones not even elderly people, but the younger ones too because it lets them know which way they should be going,” said Ricarvo Shaw, a Quincy resident.

Others said they understood the appeal of a one and done shot.

“Two is better than one, I believe,” said another Quincy resident, Freddy Jeffery. “One and done is for people like me, because me and needles don’t get along.”

According to the state of Florida’s vaccination data, as of Monday, close to 1700 residents were vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a small fraction compared to the 8600 residents who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials said the Gadsden County 9-11 campaign will continue this month, but only with the Moderna vaccine.

It’s important to note those numbers from the state’s website doesn’t reflect the Health Department’s numbers, but the overall numbers of Gadsden County.

The 9-1-1 vaccine event continues Thursday in Gretna beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, you can contact the Gadsden County Health Department by clicking here or by calling (850) 875-7200.

