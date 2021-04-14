Advertisement

J&J COVID-19 vaccine distribution halted in Gadsden County

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden Department of Health is no longer administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration recommended all sites across the nation pause the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Some residents told WCTV that they are glad the county is putting safety first.

“I think it’s a really good idea for the ones not even elderly people, but the younger ones too because it lets them know which way they should be going,” said Ricarvo Shaw, a Quincy resident.

Others said they understood the appeal of a one and done shot.

“Two is better than one, I believe,” said another Quincy resident, Freddy Jeffery. “One and done is for people like me, because me and needles don’t get along.”

According to the state of Florida’s vaccination data, as of Monday, close to 1700 residents were vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a small fraction compared to the 8600 residents who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials said the Gadsden County 9-11 campaign will continue this month, but only with the Moderna vaccine.

It’s important to note those numbers from the state’s website doesn’t reflect the Health Department’s numbers, but the overall numbers of Gadsden County.

The 9-1-1 vaccine event continues Thursday in Gretna beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, you can contact the Gadsden County Health Department by clicking here or by calling (850) 875-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the...
Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges
Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr....
Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month
The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor,...
Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.
Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday
21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman