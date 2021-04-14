Leon County Commission votes to create citizen task force to study North Monroe corridor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners voted to create a Citizens North Monroe Corridor Task Force at Tuesday’s meeting.

The North Monroe and I-10 interchange could see changes, based on what the citizens group recommends. The 12 member group will look at conditions between Fred George Road and Tharpe Street.

According to the agenda item, past crime reports show a high number of arrests for human trafficking, assaults, and larceny.

Reducing crime in the area will be one issue the group will tackle; they could also look at possible infrastructure projects or options for a Community Redevelopment Agency in the area.

County Commission Chair Rick Minor first brought up the idea last December; Commissioners voted to look into it at the annual retreat in January.

Minor emphasizes the importance of the interchange, saying it’s the number one gateway into Tallahassee.

“I’ve walked up and down North Monroe and spoken to business people along the area, as well as spoken with neighbors, and they all say the same thing. North Monroe has suffered a decline in the last three or four years and we really need to do something about it now. If we wait a few more years, it may get worse,” said Minor.

The twelve member task force will be comprised of six citizens, four business sector members, and two non-profit or service organization members.

The County Administrator will appoint three of the citizen members, while the City will appoint the other three. The County Administrator will also appoint two of the business sector members, with the others appointed by the City, and both of the nonprofit members.

The group will be appointed in May, hold sessions between June and September, and present a final report to the Commission in December.

A previous task force from 2016 recommended changes that were implemented, including intersection improvements at Talpeco Road and changes to the bus stop at Walmart north of I-10. Infrastructure improvements already planned for the area include the creation of the Lake Jackson Greenway.

