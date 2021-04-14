Advertisement

Man accused of ‘Call to Arms’ at Florida Capitol requesting release

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help from the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of issuing a “call to arms” at the Florida Capitol in January is now asking to be released from prison to await trial.

Daniel Baker is scheduled to stand trial on May 4 on federal charges.

His attorney says Baker’s status as a “security risk” at the Federal Detention Center has led to him being held in a “Special Housing Unit” and the added security required makes it difficult to meet with him privately to prepare for trial.

Prosecutors say while political tensions may have subsided since Baker’s arrest and the Presidential inauguration, there is no new evidence or other legal reason to warrant Baker’s release.

A federal judge is expected to make a decision on Baker’s release request at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

You can read court documents in connection to this case below.

