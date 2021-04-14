Advertisement

Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Tallahassee. According to FDLE, Nevaeh Kenyon was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Northeast Tallahassee.

She’s described as a 5-foot-5-inch white female with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing tennis shoes and her hair up in a ponytail or bun. Nevaeh wears glasses and has her ears pierced. FDLE says she might also have a small pink backpack on her.

If you see Nevaeh, call 9-1-1 immediately.

