Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Tallahassee. According to FDLE, Nevaeh Kenyon was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Northeast Tallahassee.

She’s described as a 5-foot-5-inch white female with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing tennis shoes and her hair up in a ponytail or bun. Nevaeh wears glasses and has her ears pierced. FDLE says she might also have a small pink backpack on her.

If you see Nevaeh, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Just spoke with Nevaeh’s grandparents. They say she could have left her residence near the 6000 Block of Wessex Court anytime after midnight.



She’s 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair. @WCTV https://t.co/aqnf20YhRl — Michael Hudak (@WCTVHudak) April 14, 2021

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! A FL MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Nevaeh Keyon, W/F, 13yo, last seen in Tallahassee, FL. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800 or 911. pic.twitter.com/Nd3UGGRVVh — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.