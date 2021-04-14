New online college for career advancements coming to VSU

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is starting a new online college with eight degree programs.

The pilot program was approved by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

The new college is designed for adult learners wanting to advance their careers.

VSU wanted to help meet the needs of non-traditional students.

It will come at a lower cost to students, one of the most affordable in the nation.

At $299 per credit hour and all-inclusive, course materials are included.

Students can enroll in the new college weekly. All classes will last just eight weeks.

“We think it’s an absolute huge deal and not only for Valdosta State but truly for the students we are helping to finish their education,” said Dr. Rodney Carr, vice president for Student Success and the new college’s director.

