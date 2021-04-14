Rep. Lawson: FEMA now accepting applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, U.S. Representative Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that FEMA has begun accepting applications for its funeral assistance program for Floridians who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

According to the press release, Rep. Lawson helped to pass the funeral assistance program as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Residents who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information when they call FEMA to register for assistance:

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

To apply for this program, you can call 844-684-6333. No online applications will be accepted.

