Semi-truck catches fire on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - All lanes of Interstate 10 are back open after a semi-truck catches fire late Tuesday night around mile marker 222.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fire was so intense, both of the eastbound lanes had to be closed for an extended period of time while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. During this time, FDOT was called out to the scene to help with long-term lane closures.

The semi, which was hauling fruit juice, is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The driver of the semi was able to safely escape the fire, and was not hurt.

All lanes of the interstate were able to reopen around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

