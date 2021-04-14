Tallahassee Police Department releases bodycam video of hostage situation turned police shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released redacted body camera footage of the hostage situation that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Drive on April 9.

“The Tallahassee Police Department is committed to transparency and fulfilling its pledge to the public,” the press release says. “In an effort to keep the community informed, a redacted version of the body-worn camera footage from the incident is now publicly available.”

WARNING: This video is graphic in nature, and is not suitable for all viewers.

You can watch the video, which was posted on the City of Tallahassee’s YouTube channel, at this link or below.

The suspect who was shot and killed was identified as Raheem Reeder, according to court documents.

An alleged accomplice of Reeder, 28-year-old Valerie Hatton, was arrested on second-degree felony murder, armed robbery, armed burglary with assault and kidnapping charges.

Court documents released Monday revealed new details in how the hostage situation unfolded at the Valencia Drive apartment. At one point, the suspect tucked a loaded gun into his pants with the grip exposed, and the male resident attacked him. That gave the woman who lives there a chance to run out of the apartment, court papers say.

“Since becoming Chief, I made a promise that I will continue to stand by,” said TPD Chief Lawrence Revell. “That promise was to provide accurate and timely information to the community. Situations like these impacts everyone, from the officers involved to the citizens. The release of this video is intended to help the public better understand the chain of events that led to these unfortunate circumstances.”

