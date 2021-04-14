TCSO asking public for help identifying man who broke into Susie Q’s

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who broke into the Susie Q’s at 19 and 188 Tuesday evening in Ochlocknee.

In a surveillance video posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the man, wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, a ball cap and dark sneakers, can be seen shattering the glass of the front doors.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his identification.

TCSO said that it believes the man is wearing a Juicy Crab hat.

