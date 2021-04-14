Thomasville officials warn of law enforcement impersonator

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s office is reporting a possible law enforcement impersonator.

Officials said they received several complaints, but only one official incident has been reported.

“Last week we received a call, the victim said he had been stopped on Hall Rd. in Thomas County. He described the person that stopped them was driving some type of SUV with a push guard in the front, bumper and they had lights on the vehicle. The lights were amber clear and blue,” said Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO.

The victim said the person approached his vehicle and told him the reason he was stopped was because he had a light out in the back of his car. The driver went to check and saw that his lights were working fine.

He described the two people in the vehicle that stopped him as a white male who is approximately six feet tall or taller, and a woman with a dark complexion who is white or possibly Hispanic.

With at least a dozen unmarked law enforcement vehicles between the sheriff’s office and the Thomasville Police Department, Capt. Watkins said it is not usual for an unmarked car to perform a traffic stop. When you’re stopped during a traffic stop, Capt. Watkins advised using some safety tips.

Capt. Watkins said first you should slow down, and use an indicator or hazards to show a sign of compliance. While looking for a safe, well lit area, call 9-1-1 and offer the dispatcher your location and a description of your vehicle, letting them know that you are being pulled over and would like to verify the stop is legitimate.

“We can tell you if that’s a legitimate stop or not because the officers that actually conduct the stop call into 9-1-1 and let them know that we’re making a stop and what’s the location and a description of the vehicle,” said Capt. Watkins.

Both TCSO and TPD shared that they do not take matters like this lightly. Watkins said the suspect could just think they’re playing a harmless joke, but that officials are determined to find out who is impersonating law enforcement, and putting an end to it before someone gets hurt.

Impersonating a law enforcement official is a crime, and could result in a one to five year sentence.

