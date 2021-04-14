Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered woman.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered woman.

According to TPD, 40-year-old Shawanda Copeland was last seen on April 12 in the area of Woodville Highway. Copeland is described as being five feet tall, having an average build, brown eyes and orange hair.

Copeland is described as being five feet tall, having an average build, brown eyes and orange...
Copeland is described as being five feet tall, having an average build, brown eyes and orange hair.(TPD)

TPD said Copeland may be driving a 2016 black Nissan Sentra with a Florida tag ENLP74.

According to TPD, there is concern for this woman’s safety.

If you have information regarding Shawanda’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Shawanda’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the...
Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges
Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr....
Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month
The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor,...
Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.
Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday
21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman