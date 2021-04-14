TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered woman.

According to TPD, 40-year-old Shawanda Copeland was last seen on April 12 in the area of Woodville Highway. Copeland is described as being five feet tall, having an average build, brown eyes and orange hair.

Copeland is described as being five feet tall, having an average build, brown eyes and orange hair. (TPD)

TPD said Copeland may be driving a 2016 black Nissan Sentra with a Florida tag ENLP74.

According to TPD, there is concern for this woman’s safety.

If you have information regarding Shawanda’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person.

