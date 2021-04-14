TPD asking public for help locating missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive. It is unknown what Thrash was last seen wearing. TPD said that Thrash’s family reported her missing on April 10.

Thrash is described as being five feet, six inches tall, having blonde hair and blue eyes and weighing 110 pounds.

TPD is asking that anyone with information on Thrash’s whereabouts contact the department at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Kayla’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/AtARoIG5B2 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) April 14, 2021

