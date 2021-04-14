Advertisement

VSU creates new Online College for Career Advancement

The college, approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents, is designed to make is easier for non-traditional and adult learners to return to school and earn a degree.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University is taking online learning to the next level.

On Tuesday the university announced the creation of the new Online College of Career Advancement.

University staff say there are more than 67,000 Georgians who pay out-of-state tuition for online school. This is meant to provide those individuals with a cheaper, in state option.

The college, approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents, is designed to make is easier for non-traditional and adult learners to return to school and earn a degree.

“The folks that are now, they’ve been out of college for a little while, they probably stopped out of college, they’ve got families, they’re working, life is getting in the way,” said Vice President of Student Success Dr. Rodney Carr. “But how do I go and finish my education, we wanted to go ahead and design a program that would help meet those needs.”

The Online College for Career Advancement will have eight different majors including:

• Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

• Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

• Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

• Bachelor of Science in Psychology

• Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

• Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

• Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

• Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

College staff say the courses will consist of eight week, online courses. Instead of following tradition University semester schedules, students will be able to enroll on a weekly bases.

Valdosta State is the only school in the University of Georgia system piloting the online program.

The university is accepting applications for enrollment.

