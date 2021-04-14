Advertisement

White House: Jill Biden ‘tolerated’ medical procedure ‘well’

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.(Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden underwent a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday, came through it “well” and was expected to resume her normal schedule, the White House said.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife, 69, to an outpatient center to undergo what the White House said was a “common medical procedure.” No further details were released about her condition or the procedure.

They spent about two hours at the building located near the campus of George Washington University.

“The first lady tolerated the procedure well and is heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule,” communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

The president was set to address the nation later on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The first lady has no public events scheduled Wednesday. She plans a trip to Illinois on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
FAMU Lawson Center vaccine site
FAMU vaccination site discontinues use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
Prosecutor: Missing student Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says
TPD officer involved shooting
Tallahassee Police Department releases bodycam video of hostage situation turned police shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war