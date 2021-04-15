Advertisement

Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges

Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the...
Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for multiple sex crimes.(WJHG/WECP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for multiple sex crimes.

44-year-old Will Cope of Quitman was arrested on charges of rape, incest and child molestation.

Cope was an Investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his indictment and subsequent arrest.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Cope was booked into the Brooks County Jail and has since resigned from BCSO.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, GBI is asking that you contact it at 229-225-4090.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr....
Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month
The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor,...
Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.
Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday
21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman