Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for multiple sex crimes.

44-year-old Will Cope of Quitman was arrested on charges of rape, incest and child molestation.

Cope was an Investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his indictment and subsequent arrest.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Cope was booked into the Brooks County Jail and has since resigned from BCSO.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, GBI is asking that you contact it at 229-225-4090.

