Advertisement

Convention of States honors veterans on 30 year anniversary of Desert Storm

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, marking the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, the Convention of States honored veterans with a memorial.

The group held a moment of silence at the Vietnam Memorial across the street from the state Capitol Building. Convention of States proceeded to march to the World War II Memorial and lay a wreath before continuing to the Capitol Courtyard.

One veteran who worked as a helicopter rescue swimmer and reached a master chief ranking spoke at the event. “I think we’ve had a very successful chance at liberty over the last sixty years because of our service members,” Florida Veterans Coalition Director for the Convention of States, Terrence Walker, said.

The event also protested against the state Capitol still being closed, federal overreach, the federal government’s deficit, and advocated for term limits in congress.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert canceled for Nevaeh Keyon
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Leon County deputies investigating fatal crash
The Tallahassee Police Department has released redacted body camera footage of the hostage...
Tallahassee Police Department releases bodycam video of hostage situation turned police shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Rain or shine, Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place this weekend
Thursday, the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and...
Tallahassee-Leon COVID-19 Task Force awards $60K+ in grants to local organizations
Convention of States honors veterans on 30 year anniversary of Desert Storm
FDOT's D3 dive team saves lives by inspecting more roughly 2,000 bridges across 16 counties.
‘Unseen but indescribable’: FDOT’s last dive team saves lives inspecting bridges