Convention of States honors veterans on 30 year anniversary of Desert Storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, marking the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, the Convention of States honored veterans with a memorial.

The group held a moment of silence at the Vietnam Memorial across the street from the state Capitol Building. Convention of States proceeded to march to the World War II Memorial and lay a wreath before continuing to the Capitol Courtyard.

One veteran who worked as a helicopter rescue swimmer and reached a master chief ranking spoke at the event. “I think we’ve had a very successful chance at liberty over the last sixty years because of our service members,” Florida Veterans Coalition Director for the Convention of States, Terrence Walker, said.

The event also protested against the state Capitol still being closed, federal overreach, the federal government’s deficit, and advocated for term limits in congress.

