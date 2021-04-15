FAMU alumna Kimberly Godwin named president of ABC News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University alumna Kimberly Godwin has been named president of ABC News, according to a press release.

As president, Godwin will be in charge of editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital and audio news for ABC, including shows like “Good Morning America,” “20/20″ and “World News Tonight.”

She will begin working at ABC News in early May. During her 35-year career in broadcast journalism, Godwin executive produced news programming, managed a nightly news broadcast and created cross-digital content at the network level. Along the way, she was recognized for her award-winning programming and reporting.

“Kim is an instinctive and admired executive whose unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision made her the ideal choice to lead the outstanding team at ABC News and build on their incredible success,” said Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content. “Throughout Kim’s career in global news organizations and local newsrooms, she has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the vital role of accurate and transparent news reporting.”

Godwin said she has an immense level of respect and admiration for ABC News.

“As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization. I am honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together,” said Godwin.

Before accepting the job at ABC News, Godwin was CBS News’ executive vice president of news, leading the charge in newsgathering for stories around the globe with full editorial oversight.

Godwin is still involved in FAMU’s journalism program, acting as chair of its board of visitors.

Here are some of the awards she has earned throughout her career:

Six National News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Two Edward R. Murrow Awards

An Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia award

Sigma Delta Chi award

