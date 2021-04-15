Advertisement

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran asks school districts to make mask use voluntary

(WJHG/WECP)
By CBSMiami.com
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Contrary to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in a letter to schools districts on Wednesday that schools should make mask use voluntary.

In the letter, he says districts should amend policies for the 2021-22 school year to make masks optional.

“We ask that districts, which currently are implementing a mandated face-covering policy, revise their policy to be voluntary for the 2021-2022 school year,” Concoran said.

“Sweeping mandatory face-covering policies serve no remaining good at this point in our schools,” he added.

The CDC currently recommends that people, including teachers, staff, and students, wear masks in public settings as able when around people who live outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Click here to see coronavirus CDC guidelines having to do with students.

Copyright 2021 CBSMiami. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert canceled for Nevaeh Keyon
The Tallahassee Police Department has released redacted body camera footage of the hostage...
Tallahassee Police Department releases bodycam video of hostage situation turned police shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Traffic Alert: FHP investigating a deadly crash in Leon County

Latest News

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on April 22, and the...
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic April 22
In this image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 15, 2021, by Mads Nissen,...
Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for boots at...
$1,400 stimulus checks helped March retail sales soar 9.8%