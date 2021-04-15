Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran asks school districts to make mask use voluntary

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Contrary to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in a letter to schools districts on Wednesday that schools should make mask use voluntary.

In the letter, he says districts should amend policies for the 2021-22 school year to make masks optional.

“We ask that districts, which currently are implementing a mandated face-covering policy, revise their policy to be voluntary for the 2021-2022 school year,” Concoran said.

“Sweeping mandatory face-covering policies serve no remaining good at this point in our schools,” he added.

The CDC currently recommends that people, including teachers, staff, and students, wear masks in public settings as able when around people who live outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

