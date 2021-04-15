Advertisement

HB1, ‘Anti Riot’ bill, passes by Florida Senate

Thursday, the Florida Senate passed the controversial “Anti-Riot’ Combatting Public Disorder...
Thursday, the Florida Senate passed the controversial “Anti-Riot’ Combatting Public Disorder bill, otherwise known as HB1.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida Senate passed the controversial “Anti-Riot’ Combatting Public Disorder bill, otherwise known as HB1. It was approved bill 23 to 17.

The Legislation would crack down on penalties for crimes that occur during riots or protests that grow violent.

The bill now heads to Gov. DeSantis. If approved by the governor, the bill will take effect immediately.

