Man suspected in burglaries in five South Georgia counties arrested
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after several burglaries at convenience stores in Thomasville and Thomas County, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
Samuel Baxter was arrested Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said Baxter also admitted to multiple other incidents in several other counties.
