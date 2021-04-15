Mother still pleads for information after son killed at Adel party

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A mother wants closure nearly two years after her son was killed — a day before being deployed in the military.

Investigators said hundreds were at the party where this happened, however, no description is known of who’s responsible.

The place used to be called “The Stage” on West First Street in Adel.

Overnight on April 14, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Emmanuel Whitehead, 18, was found at a nearby store, shot. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t make it.

Emmanual Whitehead is from Tifton, born and raised. His mother tells us he just went to that party with friends but he did not go to school there and it wasn’t his prom.

Michelle Whitehead said Emmanuel just finished basic training and was home for two weeks, before being stationed. (Michelle Whitehead)

“He came to me in my dream. He hugged me and kissed me on my forehead and said ‘Mom, I want to stay here on earth’ and I woke up and I looked around and it was like, just so real. I started crying, had to get out of the house,” said Michelle Whitehead, Emmanuel’s mother.

Emmanuel was the middle child of three.

Another man, Deshone Pierce, was left paralyzed.

Someone underage was taken to the hospital, then released.

Agents said the shooting was gang-related. They said an “after-prom party” was advertised, but people as young as 12 were there.

People WALB spoke to afterward described hearing more than 100 shots ring out in the area.

“No one has come forward. The party had 300 people at the party. No security guard, no police for that many people in the party, 300 and underage. I want justice for my son, I want someone to come forward and tell what happened. Because if you were in my shoes, you don’t know the pain I’m going through. I’m still grieving over my son,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead describes her son as dedicated, hardworking with a bright future ahead of him.

“I love him, I miss him. You just don’t know until you are in my shoes. When you lose a child, it’s like a part of you dies too and that’s what happened to me,” said Whitehead.

No arrests were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224 or the GBI Douglas office at (229) 389-4103.

