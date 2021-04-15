Advertisement

‘Ms. Joy,’ owner of historic St. Marks grocery store, passes away

Tuesday, owner of the historic Bo Lynn's Grocery in St. Marks, Joy Brown, or better known as...
Tuesday, owner of the historic Bo Lynn’s Grocery in St. Marks, Joy Brown, or better known as “Ms. Joy,” passed away at the age of 86.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, owner of the historic Bo Lynn’s Grocery in St. Marks, Joy Brown, or better known as “Ms. Joy,” passed away at the age of 86.

Bo Lynn’s was established in 1936, and Brown had been the owner and operator since 1965. Her grocery store was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

The grocery store survived Hurricane Dennis in 2005 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Brown’s funeral service will be held at the St. Marks Cemetery on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. with a burial to follow. Brown’s obituary can be read online here.

