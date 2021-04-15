Rain or shine, Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A twenty-year-old Tallahassee tradition is returning this weekend, the Chain of Parks Art Festival.

Thursday, some special events have already started.

The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but now, with several extra safety measures, it will be back downtown this weekend.

The festival reduced the number of artists and limited the number of guests allowed inside the festival in order to keep everyone spaced out, and masks will be required.

Still, festival organizers say things may look differently, but rain or shine, the show will go on.

“It can be very serendipitous, and you can make changes from the drawing. And it also challenges my left brain right brain,” said Pam Doffeck, one of the participants in Thursday’s art workshop led by this year’s cover artist Jim Sherraden

“The balance of design found in nature. That is what I try to bring to my artwork, and that is what we’re teaching in the workshop,” Sherraden said.

Inspired by our return to nature, and incorporating the Chain of Parks logo, Sherraden says art is meant to bring people together.

“It makes us better human beings,” Sherraden added.

Chain of Parks organizers are striving for that.

“Supports the artists that we have in our region, as well as those that come outside of our area,” explained festival chair, Kelly Dozier.

Organizers are hoping this year can be dedicated to supporting the artists still fighting back from the pandemic.

Kreis added, “People just don’t buy art online very often, and so we really want this to be an event to support them, celebrate their work and for them to work on their livelihood.”

Guests are required this year to reserve a ticket online with a specific time slot.

Tickets to the festival are free and you can reserve more than one time slot, but the festival is limited to 1,000 people per slot. Those tickets can be reserved by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.