Advertisement

Tallahassee-Leon COVID-19 Task Force awards $60K+ in grants to local organizations

Thursday, the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and...
Thursday, the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force, alongside Leon County, announced in a press release that they had awarded 25 local organizations with more than $60,000 in grants.(MGN Online)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force, alongside Leon County, announced in a press release that they had awarded 25 local organizations with more than $60,000 in grants.

The grants were administered by the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force with funding support from Leon County Government.

After committee review and discussion, these organizations were awarded up to $2,500 each to support programs designed to educate and engage minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

According to the press release, the proposed programs will decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase access to vaccinations and public health advocates.

“The Task Force’s mini-grants will empower trusted local voices and organizations to engage and educate citizens all throughout the County on the COVID-19 vaccine,” said CEO of EW Bryant Associates and local leader of the Task Force, Dr. Elaine Bryant, in the release. “To really make a difference and ensure people are vaccinated, we must meet people where they are. These mini-grants are part of an even larger effort to engage community leaders and build trust in the vaccine.”

The following organizations were awarded grants:

  • ALARM International Church.
  • Ayoka Afrikan Drum and Dance, Inc.
  • Bethelonia AME Church
  • Black Men’s Health
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend
  • Callen Homeowners Association
  • China Hill Primitive Baptist Church
  • Fresh Oil Ministry
  • Higher Dimension Church Tallahassee
  • Javacya Arts Conservatory
  • Kingdom Life Tabernacle
  • Life Changers Church of God in Christ
  • Life Church International Center
  • Love & Faith Community Church
  • Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church
  • New Birth Tabernacle of Praise
  • Oasis Christian Center
  • Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church
  • Positive Chuck LLC
  • Prayer Temple COGIC
  • Providence Neighborhood Association
  • Shady Grove # 1 Primitive Baptist Church
  • True Light Ministries of Jesus Christ, Inc
  • University Ministries International
  • Victory House Community Resource Center

Proposed activities, programs and events range from the production and release of targeted public health messages regarding COVID-19 vaccines, to festivals and community events focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy, and virtual educational and awareness events led by members of the faith-based community.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert canceled for Nevaeh Keyon
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Leon County deputies investigating fatal crash
The Tallahassee Police Department has released redacted body camera footage of the hostage...
Tallahassee Police Department releases bodycam video of hostage situation turned police shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Rain or shine, Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place this weekend
Thursday, marking the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, the Convention of States honored...
Convention of States honors veterans on 30 year anniversary of Desert Storm
Convention of States honors veterans on 30 year anniversary of Desert Storm
FDOT's D3 dive team saves lives by inspecting more roughly 2,000 bridges across 16 counties.
‘Unseen but indescribable’: FDOT’s last dive team saves lives inspecting bridges