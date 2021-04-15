Tallahassee-Leon COVID-19 Task Force awards $60K+ in grants to local organizations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force, alongside Leon County, announced in a press release that they had awarded 25 local organizations with more than $60,000 in grants.
The grants were administered by the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force with funding support from Leon County Government.
After committee review and discussion, these organizations were awarded up to $2,500 each to support programs designed to educate and engage minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the press release, the proposed programs will decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase access to vaccinations and public health advocates.
“The Task Force’s mini-grants will empower trusted local voices and organizations to engage and educate citizens all throughout the County on the COVID-19 vaccine,” said CEO of EW Bryant Associates and local leader of the Task Force, Dr. Elaine Bryant, in the release. “To really make a difference and ensure people are vaccinated, we must meet people where they are. These mini-grants are part of an even larger effort to engage community leaders and build trust in the vaccine.”
The following organizations were awarded grants:
- ALARM International Church.
- Ayoka Afrikan Drum and Dance, Inc.
- Bethelonia AME Church
- Black Men’s Health
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend
- Callen Homeowners Association
- China Hill Primitive Baptist Church
- Fresh Oil Ministry
- Higher Dimension Church Tallahassee
- Javacya Arts Conservatory
- Kingdom Life Tabernacle
- Life Changers Church of God in Christ
- Life Church International Center
- Love & Faith Community Church
- Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church
- New Birth Tabernacle of Praise
- Oasis Christian Center
- Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church
- Positive Chuck LLC
- Prayer Temple COGIC
- Providence Neighborhood Association
- Shady Grove # 1 Primitive Baptist Church
- True Light Ministries of Jesus Christ, Inc
- University Ministries International
- Victory House Community Resource Center
Proposed activities, programs and events range from the production and release of targeted public health messages regarding COVID-19 vaccines, to festivals and community events focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy, and virtual educational and awareness events led by members of the faith-based community.
