Tallahassee-Leon COVID-19 Task Force awards $60K+ in grants to local organizations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force, alongside Leon County, announced in a press release that they had awarded 25 local organizations with more than $60,000 in grants.

The grants were administered by the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force with funding support from Leon County Government.

After committee review and discussion, these organizations were awarded up to $2,500 each to support programs designed to educate and engage minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the press release, the proposed programs will decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase access to vaccinations and public health advocates.

“The Task Force’s mini-grants will empower trusted local voices and organizations to engage and educate citizens all throughout the County on the COVID-19 vaccine,” said CEO of EW Bryant Associates and local leader of the Task Force, Dr. Elaine Bryant, in the release. “To really make a difference and ensure people are vaccinated, we must meet people where they are. These mini-grants are part of an even larger effort to engage community leaders and build trust in the vaccine.”

The following organizations were awarded grants:

ALARM International Church.

Ayoka Afrikan Drum and Dance, Inc.

Bethelonia AME Church

Black Men’s Health

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend

Callen Homeowners Association

China Hill Primitive Baptist Church

Fresh Oil Ministry

Higher Dimension Church Tallahassee

Javacya Arts Conservatory

Kingdom Life Tabernacle

Life Changers Church of God in Christ

Life Church International Center

Love & Faith Community Church

Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church

New Birth Tabernacle of Praise

Oasis Christian Center

Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church

Positive Chuck LLC

Prayer Temple COGIC

Providence Neighborhood Association

Shady Grove # 1 Primitive Baptist Church

True Light Ministries of Jesus Christ, Inc

University Ministries International

Victory House Community Resource Center

Proposed activities, programs and events range from the production and release of targeted public health messages regarding COVID-19 vaccines, to festivals and community events focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy, and virtual educational and awareness events led by members of the faith-based community.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.