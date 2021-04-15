Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic April 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on April 22, and the hospital says it is trying to fill more than 1,500 appointments.

TMH will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and patients will be automatically scheduled for their second dose after receiving their first. Florida residents ages 16 or older can schedule their appointment at the TMH website.

“With 21% of Leon County residents fully vaccinated and 34% partially vaccinated, we still need to vaccinate roughly 25,000+ residents in order for 50% of Leon County to be vaccinated,” TMH’s press release says. “With hospitalization rates declining and the end of the pandemic in sight, we’re counting on our community to remain vigilant and do their part by getting vaccinated.”

